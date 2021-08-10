Palestinian attacker attempts to stab IDF soldiers on West Bank

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said soldiers shot and wounded a Palestinian woman after she attacked them with a knife on the West Bank late on Monday.

The woman was hospitalized after being shot in her "lower body" near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the military said in a statement early Tuesday. A military spokesman said he was not aware of her current condition. No Israeli soldiers were wounded in the incident.

Palestinians have carried out dozens of car-ramming, shooting and stabbing attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in recent years, mostly on the West Bank.

Israeli troops opened fire on a car in the southern West Bank town of Beit Ummar last month, killing 12-year-old Mohammed al-Alami as he and his family were driving to the store to get snacks. The killing set off two days of protests in which another Palestinian was killed during clashes with Israeli forces.

Israel says the family ignored orders from the troops to stop and that the soldiers only fired at the vehicle's tires. The vehicle was riddled with bullets, and the family said it was given no warning.

Another two Palestinians were shot and killed in recent weeks near the northern West Bank town of Beita, where stone-throwing protesters have repeatedly clashed with Israeli troops over a nearby settlement outpost established in May.