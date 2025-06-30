Eisenkot leaves National Unity Party, will resign from Knesset

Member of Knesset Gadi Eisenkot on Monday evening informed National Unity party leader Benny Gantz of his intention to leave the party and return his mandate. The party's statement said: “The two emphasized the years-long friendship and tremendous respect between them, and that they will continue to cooperate for the shared goals and the people of Israel in the future." Former Minister Eitan Ginzburg is expected to fill Eisenkot's place until the end of the current term.

1 View gallery Gadi Eisenkot and Benny Gantz ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Earlier, sources close to Eisenkot explained why he planning to leave the party. According to them, "the primaries that are emerging in the National Unity camp do not allow for a real contest, do not realize the desire and goal." They clarified that "relations with Gantz are good," but noted in the same breath that "the contest will not allow him to realize his ideas and ideology."

Eisenkot emphasized that he has no intention of retiring from political life, but only from the current Knesset. The goal: to prepare for the next elections in his new framework.

At the same time, political sources said that Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid is considering offering Eisenkot to lead his party in the upcoming elections. According to the same sources, the logic of Lapid's offer is linked to the fact that former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is too right-wing for Eisenkot, and Democrats chairman Yair Golan is too left-wing. It also is possible that Eisenkot will establish an independent party, join Lapid - and lead the union.