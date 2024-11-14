Can the IDF decimate Hezbollah’s weapons arsenal?

If the IDF aimed to eliminate all of Hezbollah’s precision-guided missiles and other weapons, the war between Israel and the terrorist organization would likely take much longer, according to Joe Truzman, a senior research analyst and editor at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies' Long War Journal.
“Right now, the Israeli government's goal, essentially, is a limited conflict,” he told ILTV News, “specifically to remove Hezbollah from southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, so the Israeli civilians that have been displaced during the war can return home.”
