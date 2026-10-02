Report: Israel to question Flydubai co-pilot accused of trying to crash plane

Israeli investigators are expected to question the Flydubai co-pilot suspected of trying to crash a passenger flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, a source briefed on the investigation told Reuters.
Disaster was averted aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday after passengers and crew subdued the co-pilot, who allegedly stabbed Capt. Smit Machchhar in what Israeli officials have described as an apparent attempt to bring down the aircraft carrying 174 passengers and crew.
A reserve Flydubai crew traveling aboard the flight took control of the aircraft and landed it at Tabuk airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where Saudi authorities detained the co-pilot. He was transferred Thursday to the United Arab Emirates, where Israeli officials are expected to take part in questioning him, according to the source.
The source did not identify which Israeli agency would participate. An Israeli government official told Reuters that Israeli investigators would join the UAE-led investigation alongside Emirati authorities, seeking to establish what happened and examine the suspect’s motives and background.
The UAE Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Israeli officials would directly question the co-pilot. Emirati state media reported Thursday that authorities had opened an investigation to determine the circumstances and motives behind the incident and whether it was connected to terrorism, prior planning or outside direction.
Motive remains under investigation
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel was examining whether the co-pilot had acted on someone else’s instructions, warning that whoever was involved would pay a “heavy price.”
Most of those aboard the flight were Israeli nationals. Netanyahu said Thursday that the co-pilot, whom he identified as an Omani national, had undergone Islamist radicalization and was apparently suicidal, while stressing that investigators had not yet established a motive.
Israel has no formal diplomatic relations with Oman. Netanyahu said pilots from countries without relations with Israel were not permitted to operate flights to the country, leaving authorities to investigate how the co-pilot was assigned to the Tel Aviv route.
Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed the aircraft plunging about 16,625 feet in just over 30 seconds as it crossed Saudi Arabia on its way from the UAE to Israel.
The co-pilot’s identity has not been publicly released. Machchhar, an Indian national, has been hailed as a hero by Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his actions during the incident.
Omani authorities have not commented publicly on the case.