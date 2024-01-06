IDF eliminates Hamas battalion commander and deputy in charge of Kibbutz Be'eri attack

The IDF announced on Saturday that Ismail Siraj, Hamas' Nuseirat Battalion Commander, and his Deputy Commander, Ahmed Wehbe, were killed in an Israeli Air Force strike.

According to the IDF, the airstrike was conducted by the Southern Command under the direction of the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Shin Bet on Friday overnight.

Siraj, formerly a Company Commander of Hamas' Nukhba Unit and involved in rocket manufacturing, led the Nuseirat Battalion. Wehbe, his Deputy, took over after the IDF and Shin Bet eliminated the battalion's previous Deputy Commander, Abd Al-Rahman Abed, in the early weeks of the war.

Wehbe held various positions within Hamas, both in the field and on the organization's staff, including involvement in their training program. He was also responsible for planning and executing terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel.