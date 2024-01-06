IDF eliminates Hamas battalion commander and deputy in charge of Kibbutz Be'eri attack

IDF says Ismail Siraj, Hamas' Nuseirat Battalion Commander, and his Deputy Commander, Ahmed Wehbe were killed in an airstrike

Dennis Bihler|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Swords of Iron
IDF
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War
The IDF announced on Saturday that Ismail Siraj, Hamas' Nuseirat Battalion Commander, and his Deputy Commander, Ahmed Wehbe, were killed in an Israeli Air Force strike.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
According to the IDF, the airstrike was conducted by the Southern Command under the direction of the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Shin Bet on Friday overnight.
1 View gallery
תעודות הזהות של אסמעיל סראג' , המחבל אחמד והבה תעודות הזהות של אסמעיל סראג' , המחבל אחמד והבה
Ismail Siraj and Ahmed Wehbe
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Siraj, formerly a Company Commander of Hamas' Nukhba Unit and involved in rocket manufacturing, led the Nuseirat Battalion. Wehbe, his Deputy, took over after the IDF and Shin Bet eliminated the battalion's previous Deputy Commander, Abd Al-Rahman Abed, in the early weeks of the war.
Wehbe held various positions within Hamas, both in the field and on the organization's staff, including involvement in their training program. He was also responsible for planning and executing terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel.
During the October 7th terror attack and massacre orchestrated by Hamas, the Nuseirat Battalion targeted Israeli communities in southern Israel, including Kibbutz Be'eri. Since then, the battalion's members have been involved in anti-tank missile and UAV attacks against IDF troops throughout the war.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""