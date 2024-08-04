One dead, At least 3 others hurt, 1 critically in suspected terror attack in Holon

One woman was murdered and three people were hurt in a stabbing attack in Holon, south of Tel Aviv on Sunday including a man in his 70s. The assailant was shot by a police officer on the scene.
The elderly man was in critical condition, a man in his 30s was seriously hurt and a man in his 20s suffered moderate wounds in the attacks.
In a statement the police said the suspected terrorist was a resident of the West Bank adding that forces were rushed to the scene and widespread searches were underway including with the use of a police chopper, to determine that there were no accomplices or other perpetrators still at large.
"This was a complex terror attack carried out in three separate locations at a distance of some 500 meters (550 yards) apart," paramedic Rami Meushar said. "In the first, we saw a 26-year-old man in moderate condition with a stab wound. In the nearby park, we saw a woman in her 70s who was unconscious, without a pulse and administered resuscitation but unfortunately, we had to pronounce her dead. Another man was seriously hurt and on the Mosh Dayan road, there was another man in his 70s who was transported in critical condition to the Wolfson Medical Center."