Why is Iran relying on ballistic missiles against Israel?

Iran is likely to continue using ballistic missiles against Israel because of the short alert time between launch and impact, according to Sima Shine, a senior researcher and former director of the "Iran and the Shiite Axis" research program at the Institute for National Security Studies.
She told ILTV that, in contrast, other UAVs and missiles take much longer to arrive from Iran—giving Israel time to prepare and intercept them before they reach Israeli territory.
Watch the full interview, beginning at around 1 hour and 10 minutes in: