Why is Iran relying on ballistic missiles against Israel?

Sima Shine explains that ballistic missiles pose a greater threat to Israel because they have the shortest alert time, making them more likely to cause damage than slower-moving UAVs launched from Iran

ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Iran
ILTV
Ballistic missile
Iran is likely to continue using ballistic missiles against Israel because of the short alert time between launch and impact, according to Sima Shine, a senior researcher and former director of the "Iran and the Shiite Axis" research program at the Institute for National Security Studies.
She told ILTV that, in contrast, other UAVs and missiles take much longer to arrive from Iran—giving Israel time to prepare and intercept them before they reach Israeli territory.
Watch the full interview, beginning at around 1 hour and 10 minutes in:
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""