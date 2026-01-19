IDF reports falling Palestinian terror, rising risk of West Bank flare-up

Israel Defense Forces officials say Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank declined sharply over the past year, even as violence by Jewish extremists against Palestinians rose and security vulnerabilities along the Jordan border remained unresolved.

Presenting its annual assessment on Monday, the IDF’s Central Command reported a 42 percent drop in Palestinian fatalities linked to terrorism, from about 500 in 2024 to roughly 240 in 2025. The military attributed the decline to sustained operations in the West Bank, including the continued presence of IDF forces in the Jenin and Tulkarm refugee camps, as well as expanded strikes on armed processions during the war, which officials said deterred terrorists from confronting troops.

IDF forces operate in the West Bank ( Video: IDF )

Overall, Palestinian terrorist incidents in the West Bank fell by 78 percent, according to the data, along with a 17 percent drop in so-called popular terrorism, including stone-throwing and firebomb attacks. The IDF cited a change in rules of engagement allowing soldiers to immediately open fire with lethal force on suspects throwing stones at highways. However, officials noted a renewed uptick in such incidents in recent months.

At the same time, Central Command reported a 27 percent increase in attacks by Jewish extremists against Palestinians in 2025, with about 870 incidents recorded. While this marked a decline compared with 2022 and 2023, when more than 1,000 such incidents were logged annually, the military warned of a rise in the severity of attacks. About 120 incidents involved arson of Palestinian homes and vehicles or serious physical violence.

5 View gallery IDF forces in the West Bank ( Photo: IDF )

5 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

Senior officers pointed to weak enforcement and political backing for extremist activists as contributing factors, citing the defense minister’s decision to cancel administrative detention orders against Jewish suspects despite objections from the Shin Bet and the IDF.

Central Command said that about 3,500 Palestinians were arrested in 2025, a 25 percent increase from the previous year. Forces also seized more than 1,370 weapons, confiscated 17 million shekels in terrorist funds and intercepted more than eight tons of dual-use materials that could be used to manufacture explosives.

Fifteen Israelis were killed in West Bank-related terrorist attacks in 2025, including seven soldiers, down from 35 Israelis killed in 2024.

Despite what it described as positive trends, the military warned it remains on high alert under a scenario it calls “war tomorrow.” Officials cited concerns that terrorist organizations and Iran could seek to ignite a broader uprising in the West Bank, even as fighting in Gaza and Lebanon has temporarily stabilized.

5 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

5 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

5 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

The IDF also flagged ongoing concerns along the Jordan border, where similar negative trends persisted into 2025. While most incidents there currently involve smuggling of drugs, weapons and migrant workers, officers warned the route could eventually be used for a large-scale infiltration attack.

As part of its operations, the IDF said it had paved about 10 kilometers of new access routes in refugee camps it seized in the northern West Bank and demolished dozens of buildings. The military said it intends to remain in the Jenin and Tulkarm camps on a permanent basis, without residents, until the Palestinian Authority rebuilds them as regular neighborhoods rather than refugee camps.