Trump vows to ‘beat the f***ing sh**’ out of Iran after Jordan missile attack

U.S. President Donald Trump said the American military would strike Iran hard following an overnight missile attack targeting U.S. forces in Jordan. “We’re going to beat the f***ing sh** out of them,” Trump told a Fox News correspondent in Israel.
“We’ll be hitting them hard,” he said. “They’re going to get a beating.”
The threat came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles from Iranian territory toward an American base in Jordan overnight. Jordanian authorities said Wednesday morning that five Iranian missiles had been successfully intercepted.
According to the U.S. military’s Central Command, the IRGC launched several ballistic missiles in an attempt to surprise American forces in the region. “All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted, and U.S. forces remain vigilant and on high alert,” CENTCOM said.
About two hours after the Iranian attack, U.S. and Saudi aircraft carried out joint strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq.
The strikes targeted militias accused of launching attacks against American forces in the region and against Saudi energy infrastructure. CENTCOM said aircraft from both countries precisely struck several terrorist targets in eastern Iraq, including weapons storage and logistics sites.
The strikes came in response to what the command described as more than 30 drone attacks directed by the IRGC during the previous 72 hours. “The unjustified attacks against U.S. forces failed,” CENTCOM said.
The command added that between February and April, Iran-linked Iraqi terrorist militias had carried out more than 600 attacks against American civilians and facilities. “The IRGC and its terrorist proxies must stop these attacks to avoid further military responses from the United States,” it said.
The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella organization encompassing several Iran-backed militias in Iraq, said a number of its headquarters had been targeted by U.S. and Saudi forces. “The attacks caused the deaths of several people and wounded others, and constitute a highly dangerous escalation and a violation of Iraqi sovereignty,” the organization said. An Iraqi report said eight people were killed and four wounded in the strikes.
First published: 15:36, 07.29.26