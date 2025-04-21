U.S. not to fall for Iran’s nuclear 'games," expert cautions

Dr. Gerald Steinberg, CEO of NGO Monitor, says caution is key as the U.S. and Iran head into a third round of nuclear talks this weekend.

While both sides have expressed optimism after recent meetings in Rome, Steinberg is skeptical.

“Optimism makes me nervous,” he said in an interview with ILTV News. “The Iranians are experts at playing negotiation games. They’ve been doing it for 25 years to avoid any serious limits on their nuclear weapons program.”

Steinberg acknowledged that the direct nature of the current talks sets them apart from previous efforts but warned against falling for staged gestures and vague promises.

He noted that while diplomacy is important, it must be grounded in realism—especially with a regime known to support terror groups like Hamas.

“We need to be very careful,” Steinberg said. “Otherwise, we risk being drawn into another bad deal.”

Watch the full interview: