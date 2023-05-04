Israeli lightly hurt in West Bank stabbing attack; terrorist shot dead

Scene of attack near Huwara ( Video: Elisha Ben-Kimon )





A Palestinian terrorist stabbed and lightly wounded an Israeli civilian at the West Bank's Einabus Junction Thursday noon before being shot dead by Israeli troops.

The female suspect, identified as 26-year-old Eman Ziyad Ahmed Odeh from Huwara, arrived at a military checkpoint outside the Palestinian town and charged at the victim with a knife, stabbing him in the shoulder. The victim and another person fired three bullets at her, injuring her mortally.

The Palestinian health ministry said that Odeh was taken by the Red Crescent in critical condition to Rafidia hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus, where she was later declared dead.

Yossi Dagan, head of the northern West Bank's Shomron Regional Council, said demanded the military launch a large-scale terror sweep "against the terror nests of the Palestinian Authority until all weapons are collected and all security checkpoints are returned."

Earlier Thursday, Palestinian terrorists involved in a deadly attack that claimed the lives of a British-Israeli mother and two of her daughters were killed in an Israeli raid on Nablus .

Some 200 Israeli special forces entered the city and surrounded a building in which several suspects were reportedly barricading themselves. Troops came under heavy fire and stone-throwing in the ensuing clash with Palestinian militants.

The Palestinians reported that at least three people were killed in the raid, including Hassan Katnani and Ma'ed al-Masri — two Hamas operatives who carried out the deadly shooting in the West Bank's northern Jordan Valley in which Lucy Dee and daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15, were murdered last month. The third casualty was identified as Ibrahim Hura who aided Katnani and al-Masri. Israeli troops seized M16 assault rifles and AK47s found in the hideout.

Police reported that during the raid, a 7-year-old K9 police dog named Django was killed while protecting troops, having prevented harm to soldiers with his body. Django had participated in hundreds of IDF activities including counterterror operations and aiding in the arrest of wanted individuals.

Rabbi Leo Dee spoke to Ynet after the raid and expressed relief that the killers of his wife and daughters were no longer able to harm anyone else.

"The world will be able to sleep better when these terrorists are no longer alive. I am very happy to hear that no soldier or civilian was hurt or affected in the event. It is a mission that only the IDF and the Shin Bet can do," he said.

"We are proud to live in a country where security forces are so precise and skilled, and we are very grateful to the army and forces for assassinating the terrorists."

The father added that he would like to speak with the families of the terrorists. "I would like to ask them what their relatives wanted to achieve with this murder? What will this do to their children, what did they hope to accomplish?"

Israeli-Palestinian tensions have escalated after more than 100 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel in response to the death of Khader Adnan, an Islamic Jihad member who had been on a hunger strike for 86 days in Israeli prison.