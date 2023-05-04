Terrorists behind death of Israeli family killed in West Bank raid

Palestinian terrorists involved in a deadly attack that claimed the lives of a British-Israeli mother and two of her daughters were killed in an Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Nablus Thursday morning.
Other stories:
Over 200 Israeli special forces entered the city and surrounded a building in which several suspects were reportedly barricading themselves. Troops came under heavy fire and stone-throwing in the ensuing clash with Palestinian militants.
During the raid, troops deployed the so-called "pressure cooker" tactic, which included dropping a stun grenade off a drone at the building where the suspects were holed up in an attempt to flush them out.
The Palestinians reported that at least three people were killed in the raid, including Hassan Katnani and Ma'ed al-Masri — two Hamas operatives who carried out the deadly shooting in the West Bank's northern Jordan Valley in which Lucy Dee and daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15, were murdered last month. The third casualty was identified as Ibrahim Hura who aided Katnani and al-Masri. Israeli troops seized M16 assault rifles and AK47s found in the hideout.
On April 7, the Dee sisters from the settlement of Efrat were murdered in a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley. Their mother Lucy was mortally wounded and succumbed to her injuries in a Jerusalem hospital three days later.
Terrorists who were traveling in the opposite lane to the road where the family members were traveling opened fire at them in the area of Hamra Junction on Route 57.
The family attempted to escape, but the terrorists made a U-turn and chased after them. The Dee family's car, which was en route to a holiday trip, veered off into a ditch.
At this point, one of the terrorists positioned himself outside the vehicle and shot at the family's car. Twenty-two AK-47 bullet shells were found at the scene, and the sisters were pronounced dead on the spot.
Israeli-Palestinian tensions have escalated after more than 100 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel in response to the death of Khader Adnan, an Islamic Jihad member who had been on a hunger strike for 86 days in Israeli prison.
Despite the heightened tensions, a summit is set to take place in Egypt's Sinai region with the participation of Israel, Egypt, Jordan, the United States, and the Palestinian Authority. The summit aims to address security concerns and work towards deescalating the situation.