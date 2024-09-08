Not sick, high - soldiers take ill from hash spiked cookies

A number of IDF soldiers in the reserves, serving in a base in the South, were hospitalized over the weekend, after eating cookies that the military police suspects were spiked with Hash. They felt ill and a possible infection was ruled out.
The soldiers ate from food donated by civilians who came to the base with food products they said were for troops.
Since the start of the war, civilians have donated clothing, military gear and food to troops in an outpouring of concern.
The soldiers were released from care after a few hours and their physical condition improved. The military police launched an investigation.
In a statement, the IDF said that regulations regarding receiving donations of food will be refreshed.