Hundreds of reservists notify IDF that they will no longer serve

Hundreds of IDF reserve pilots, drone operators, combat troops, cyber warfare operatives and intelligence officers have all announced they will not report to reserve duty while the judicial overhaul advanced by the government, continues.

They said that instead, they would stand outside the Knesset to protest the legislation.

Volunteers to service had over the recent weeks, issued warnings that they would not be able to serve a non-democratic regime.

In a text sent to her commanding officer in the reserves, one soldier wrote: "As the coalition is moving forward with their legislation blitz, I am dedicating this week to fight for democracy and protest the judicial reform. I will not be available for reserve duty."

Another reservist wrote: "I've informed the commander of unit 506 that in light of the blatant disregard for President Herzog's compromise proposal by the coalition, I've decided that the most dangerous battlefront for Israel is the one in the Knesset, and that's where I will report to. Therefore, I will not be available for reserve training this week."

On a hilltop situated on the side of highway 1 on route to Jerusalem, a huge sign reads "Judicial revolution tearing Israel apart," featuring the photographs of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat and former Shin Bet chief Avi Dichter with their hands covering their faces, referring to their silence on the issue.

"Those three are endangering our children's future in front of the International Criminal Court in the Hague and ignoring national security," protest leaders said. "We call on the three spineless individuals to take charge of the nation's future and speak out now."

Former IDF chief-of-staff, Dan Halutz, another prominent figure opposing the legislation, said on Ynet: "All those protesting are Israeli citizens showing their concern. Reserve pilots will not endanger their lives for a dictator. The Prime Minister can stop this madness with one word, but he chooses (Justice Minister Yariv) Levin over his country so he can escape his own trial.

"We're on a collision course, and I hope that when that occurs, security officials will obey the law, not a dictator," he said.