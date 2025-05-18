Israel to divide Gaza Strip into 3 zones closed in by troops, report

Israel plans to cut the Gaza Strip into three parts, as part of its expanded offensive, set to begin if negotiations for a cease-fire and hostage release deal in Qatar fail, according to a report in the British Sunday Times.

A map that was published in the report, said to have been leaked by diplomats who were briefed on the matter, showed civilians concentrated between IDF-controlled areas in northern, central and southern Gaza.

2 View gallery Map showing the IDF's plan to cut Gaza into 3 separate strips ( PHoto: The Times )

2 View gallery IDF armor on the border with Gaza ( Photo: Ammar Awad / Reuters )

Israel's plan, according to the paper, is dubbed "Stage three: total occupation of Gaza," with civilians in the Strip prevented from moving between areas without authorization and the movement of goods allowed only after security checks. The IDF did not confirm or deny the Sunday Times report.

The report comes at a critical time in the efforts to reach an agreement, as the IDF is prepared to move ahead with its offensive.

Sky News Arabic said in an unconfirmed report that was denied by unnamed Israeli officials that Hamas agreed to release half of the live hostages and some of the dead, in exchange for a two-month-long cease-fire.