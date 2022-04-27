Settlers convicted of incitement to terror in show of hate

The Jerusalem Magistrate Court on Wednesday found seven out of eight defendants guilty of violent offences and incitement to terror.

The group of settlers had participated in a wedding six years ago, in which they celebrated the death of a Palestinian family whose home was set on fire by another settler.

Far right settlers celebrating the death of a Palestinian family during a wedding in Jerusalem

In a video of the celebrations , the defendants were seen dancing with guns, knives , and Molotov cocktails, singing songs hailing the murder and stabbing a picture of Ali Dawabsheh, an infant who died in the fire.

Judge Eitan Cohen said the incitement seen on video was unquestionable. "with calls for revenge against Arabs in full sight of all those present at the wedding," he said.

"The events described in the indictment are grave and unfortunate," the Judge said. "This was an exhibition of joy over the murder of innocents, with songs and dance to rally those present. The defendants exhibited their inciteful messages in their songs, which called for revenge."

One defendant was cleared of the charges after he was determined to have been unaware of the intended actions and had no intention of participating in them.

The events in question took place in 2015 in Jerusalem. The defendants were seen passing guns knives and firebombs from one hand to the next as they sang texts describing revenge against Palestine.

Far right legislator Itamar Ben Gvir of the Religious Zionist party was among wedding goers.

Moshe Polski and Adi Keidar from the Honenu organization, which provides free legal aid to West Bank settlers, and lawyers for some of the convicted men said the court neglected to accept legal arguments presented to it and had been swayed by public opinion.

Settlers wait to hear the ruling convicting them of incitement to terror in Jerusalem Magistrate Court on Wednesday

"We never claimed the wedding was a respectable affair but from the legal standpoint there was no violation of a crime," the lawyers said.

One attorney said the ruling for a judicial mistake and ignored the prosecution's practice of selective enforcement.

Itzhak Bam another lawyer in the case said the verdict will be studied but on the face of it, he fears the court was mistaken.

"Not every private incident, no matter how ugly, has the potential of causing real violence," he said.

"The indictment was handed down for political and PR reasons and the ruling will likely be reversed on appeal," he said.

Earlier in 2017, the court exonerated in five other men of the same charges claiming they were caught up in the fervor caused by the defendants.











