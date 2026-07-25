Drone falls near Ben-Gvir’s home in Kiryat Arba, no explosives found

A drone fell Saturday evening near the home of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in the Givat Ha’avot neighborhood of Kiryat Arba.

The drone was not carrying explosives and was collected by the IDF. No injuries were reported, and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

( Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen )

The incident comes after police and the Shin Bet recently announced the arrest of 29-year-old Nazareth resident Mohammed Awad on suspicion that he tried to join Hamas and advance terrorist activity, including a plot to harm Ben-Gvir.

Investigators said Awad worked for a security company in Afula and contacted Hamas in an effort to enlist and obtain resources for terrorist activity. He was also suspected of planning an attack against the minister.

Ben-Gvir said at the time that it was the ninth attempt by terrorist organizations to target him.