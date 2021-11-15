Defense Minister Gantz to visit Morocco next week

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will pay an official visit to Morocco on Nov. 24 as the former Israeli military chief is set to sign security cooperation agreements with the North African kingdom, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Morocco was one of four Arab countries — along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan — to normalize relations with Israel last year under U.S.-engineered agreements, known as the Abraham Accords.

2 צפייה בגלריה Defense Minister Benny Gantz ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevich )

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid traveled to Morocco in August for the first visit by Israel's top diplomat to that country since 2003.

Lapid officially opened up the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat as well as met with officials and signed a series of agreements.

Morocco was home to one of the largest and most prosperous Jewish communities in North Africa and the Middle East for centuries until Israel's founding in 1948. An estimated quarter of a million left Morocco for Israel from 1948 to 1964.

2 צפייה בגלריה Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita ( Photo: GPO )

Today only about 3,000 Jews remain in Morocco, while hundreds of thousands of Israelis claim some Moroccan ancestry.