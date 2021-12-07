Israel's Shin Bet sanctions members for Gantz cleaner security breach

An internal review into the attempted spying by a cleaner in the home of Defense Ministry Benny Gantz decided on Monday to sanction two members of the Shin Ben.
Charges filed to the Lod District Court last month, revealed that 37-year-old Omri Goren Gorochovsky who was employed in the Gantz residence for three years, offered the Black Shadow hacker group that is believed to be affiliated with Iran, to install a virus into the Defense Minister's personal computer in exchange for monetary compensation.
Security authorities say they were alerted to the cleaner's attempts before he was able to cause any damage to Israel's security.
The probe into the security failure reviewed processes used to determine hired staff and decided on operational steps that should be taken in the future to prevent future failures.
The review panel included three former senior Shin Bet officials who found that in addition to the agency's missteps in reviewing Goren's past, the Shin Bet also failed to detect their mistake in later inspections.
"Under the orders of Shin Bet leadership and after a review of processes, the conclusions drawn from the investigation were a reassessment of procedures in investigating and evaluating people in the close circles of officials protected by the service and the internal organizational coordination. An additional layer of intelligence and security was added to the protection operates and past processes were updated." The Shin Bet said in a statement.
Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar praised his staff members who detected the security breach that enabled quick action after initial contact was made with Black Shadow.
"Our quick response notwithstanding," Bar said, "We failed in identifying the risk posed by the cleaner employed by the Gantz family. This allowed us the opportunity to review our process and introduce improvements to our methods of securing officials under our protection," he said. "We have already put our conclusions into action." Bar said.
First published: 19:49, 12.07.21