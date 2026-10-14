Ultra-Orthodox extremists storm building housing IDF cybersecurity program that recruits Haredim

Extremist ultra-Orthodox protesters attempted to storm an office building in Bnei Brak on Wednesday evening where soldiers serving in the IDF's Kodkod program, a specialized training track for software and cybersecurity personnel, are based. Police clashed with the protesters, and two suspects were arrested.

The soldiers participating in the program work on one of the building's floors. Although some protesters managed to enter the building, they apparently did not reach the soldiers. During confrontations with police, protesters were heard shouting "Nazis" at officers.

Extremist haredi protesters at the entrance to the building where the Kodkod program is located ( Video: Yedioth Bnei Brak )

"Two rioters were arrested after attempting to break into an office building in Bnei Brak and were taken to the police station for questioning," police said in a statement. "Police forces are at the scene. The incident has ended."

The Kodkod program is a specialized technology initiative designed for ultra-Orthodox men aged 23 and older who are not eligible for combat service. The program, which has so far been considered successful, recruits hundreds of young ultra-Orthodox men each year into an adapted military service framework that does not require them to wear uniforms.

Organizations opposing ultra-Orthodox military enlistment have made the program a particular target precisely because it appeals to many young men and offers professional training that could benefit them in their future careers.

Haredi protesters attempted to break into the offices of the Kodkod program

Opponents of the program have also succeeded in gaining the support of prominent ultra-Orthodox religious leaders. About a month ago, all members of Agudat Israel's Council of Torah Sages, including the leaders of the Gur, Belz, Vizhnitz and Sanz Hasidic movements, issued a strongly worded letter opposing the program.

"Recently, various tracks have been opened for members of faithful Jewry under the guise that soldiers in these units will serve without uniforms," they wrote. "From now on, no one should join any of the tracks intended for the ultra-Orthodox, without exception."

The Hasidic leaders also accused the programs of seeking to "change the character and spirit of the ultra-Orthodox community. Do not follow their path. Keep your feet from their ways," they urged.

Since its launch in 2023, the Kodkod program has expanded rapidly. It currently has approximately 1,000 soldiers, about 20% of whom are still undergoing training, and recruitment continues to increase.