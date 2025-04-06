Witkoff to attend Trump-Netanyahu meeting

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to be present at a meeting at the White House between U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and their teams on Monday. His attendance, that was hurriedly arranged, according to reports, could indicate that the two leaders would be discussing Gaza, the ongoing war, the hostage crisis and Hamas's refusal to release them until Israel withdraws its troops and ends the war.
Netanyahu's visit to Washington was arranged late last week, after he and Trump discussed the decision to impose 17% tariffs on all imports from Israel into the United States. Other subjects on the agenda were the Iranian nuclear program and Turkey's efforts to solidify influence and embed forces in Syria.
Netanyahu will also meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to discuss tariffs.
Officials in the prime minister's circle were surprised when the White House asked for the meeting to be held as soon as Monday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) suggested a meeting after the start of the Passover holiday, next Saturday, but the Americans insisted that it should be held as soon as possible.