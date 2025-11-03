Corruption scandal hits Israel’s largest labor federation; senior officials arrested

A senior official in the Histadrut, Israel’s largest labor federation, was arrested overnight Sunday along with his wife and several other high-ranking figures in the organization, as part of a major corruption investigation that has shaken the country’s labor movement.

Police said the case, code-named “Hand in Hand,” involves some 350 individuals connected to workers’ committees across various sectors. Eight suspects have been detained and 27 others questioned under caution.

1 View gallery Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar-David ( Photo: Yair Sagi, Nachum Segal, Dana Kopel )

The probe also implicates Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar-David, one of the most powerful labor leaders in Israel. According to police suspicions, a prominent businessman within the federation used his influence to distribute jobs and appoint associates to key positions in labor unions, local authorities, public corporations, and government-owned companies.

Investigators believe the same individuals were also placed on company boards, raising concerns of systematic cronyism and conflicts of interest.

The case follows a two-year undercover investigation, which became public Monday with a wave of arrests and raids. Police carried out searches at 55 locations, including the suspects’ homes and several municipal offices across the country.