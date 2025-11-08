Two brothers shot dead in Ramla; father wounded; police arrest suspects

Two brothers, Walid, 16, and Muhammad Mughrabi, 20, were shot and killed Friday night in Ramla’s Railway neighborhood. Their father was moderately wounded in what police said appeared to be a dispute within the Arab community.

Police announced overnight that several suspects were arrested in connection with the killings. The victims were taken to Shamir Medical Center in Be’er Yaakov, where doctors later pronounced the brothers dead.

1 View gallery 16-year-old Walid (right) and his brother Muhammad

So far in 2025, 224 people have been killed in violent incidents within Arab society in Israel.

Ramla police officers secured the scene and began collecting evidence with forensic investigators, while also launching a search for suspects. Following those searches, several arrests were made in the same neighborhood.

“The police intend to bring the suspects before the Magistrate’s Court to seek an extension of their detention, depending on the needs and findings of the investigation,” authorities said.

Central District Police Commander Yair Hatzroni held a situational assessment at the scene and assigned the investigation to the Central Unit for Crime Fighting in the Shfela subdistrict. He also ordered the integration of all intelligence units to advance the probe.