Syrian activist: Israel's intervention helped, but Druze remain under siege

“What we are seeing in the media — the images, the videos of Syrian security forces withdrawing — are not sufficient,” Osman said. “Indeed, some are retreating after the Israeli attacks. However, they remain. The Druze communities are still besieged, and I received an urgent appeal from the hospital. They don’t have electricity, they don’t have telecommunications, and they are relying on whoever still has battery power on their mobile phones. They're saying that the ICUs are not functioning. Dialysis is no longer operating.”