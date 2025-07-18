Syrian activist: Israel's intervention helped, but Druze remain under siege

Syrians around the world are grateful that Israel intervened in the battle between the Assad regime and the local Druze, according to Syrian-born activist Rawan Osman.
Speaking to ILTV, Osman said the situation is far from resolved.
“What we are seeing in the media — the images, the videos of Syrian security forces withdrawing — are not sufficient,” Osman said. “Indeed, some are retreating after the Israeli attacks. However, they remain. The Druze communities are still besieged, and I received an urgent appeal from the hospital. They don’t have electricity, they don’t have telecommunications, and they are relying on whoever still has battery power on their mobile phones. They're saying that the ICUs are not functioning. Dialysis is no longer operating.”
Osman asked, if Abu Mohammad al-Julani had truly struck a deal, “Why don’t they have electricity? Why are they preventing them from communicating with the outside world?”
“The video footage is not material for social media,” she added. “The way they are treating the Druze is unbelievable.”
Watch the full interview:
