Indonesian school curriculum shows Jews in positive light, report says

A first-ever analysis of the Indonesian curriculum showed that the world’s largest Muslim country is showing Jewish people in a positive light.

The report was conducted by an Israeli-British organization IMPACT-se that analyzes education around the world for biases and tolerance. They evaluated 169 textbooks taught in state-run schools, which make up 85 percent of all students in the country. These included textbooks on religion, civics, history, social studies, environmental studies, globalization, and geography, according to the organization’s statement.

2 View gallery A teacher speaks with pupils during class at a school in a remote village in Panca, Indonesia ( Photo: CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP )

Marcus Sheff, CEO of IMPACT-se, said that although there is not a lot of information about the Jewish people in Indonesian textbooks, it is “neutral or actually sometimes positive" and "mainly objective.”

“It is a tolerant outstretch of arm to Jews and Judaism. When they talk about Jewish religion it is absolutely within that realm of being tolerant,” he noted.

“Violence against Jews is absolutely discouraged,” Sheff stressed.

He explained that Indonesia is implementing a concept of tolerance called Pancasila, a state philosophy integrated into all school subjects. According to IMPACT-se, it is based “on a shared belief in the one and only God, within the framework of six major world faiths, and promotes the acceptance of unity within diversity.”

2 View gallery Jews practicing their faith in Indonesia ( Photo: nyt.com )

While the depiction of Jews is mostly positive, the attitude towards Israel is not "necessarily friendly,” Sheff said, due to Indonesia's support for Palestinians.

“Israel is considered to be an occupier, a colonizing country in the words that they use. On the other hand, there is a recognition of the Israeli-Jewish indigenous status and I think this is important,” he underlined.

“That begs the question whether the Indonesians might, as has been talked about over the last year, be looking at the possibility of normalization with Israel,” Sheff concluded.



