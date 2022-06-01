Litzman leaves Knesset after pleading guilty to assisting accused Australian pedophile

Ultra-Orthodox legislator and former minister Yaakov LItzman on Wednesday resigned from the Knesset after 23 years at the head of his United Torah Judaism party.

Litzman's resignation was part of a plea agreement reached four months ago with the prosecution, after he was charged with aiding accused Australian pedophile Malka Leifer's attempts to avoid facing trial in Australia.

Accused pedophile Malka Leifer

The former educator was charged with sexually abusing several former students when she was principle of a Jewish girl's school in Melbourne and had fought extradition through the Israeli courts, for six years, causing strain to Israeli Australian relations.

She was finally extradited in 2020 after a Supreme Court ruling.

Litzman was charged with obstruction of justice and breach of trust , while he was Health Minister in a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, when he tried to influence a psychiatric evaluation of Leifer and determine that she was mentally unfit to stand trial.

The prosecution claimed he had offered lucrative promotions, in exchange for the desired professional opinion.

In a plea deal with then attorney general Avichai Mandelblit, the former minister pled guilty to breach of trust in the Malka Leifer affair and received a suspended sentence and a fine in exchange for his immediate resignation from the Knesset.

The ultra-Orthodox lawmaker was also suspected of trying to influence Health Ministry officials to prevent the closure of a restaurant owned by a close associate, whose poor sanitation conditions led several customers to fall ill.

Litzman handed in his resignation letter to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy.

"I am ending with satisfaction, many years of service in the Knesset, out of gratitude to the all mighty who allowed me to serve the public with dedication and loyalty," Litzman said in a statement.

Litzman is the second ultra-Orthodox member of Knesset to resign over crimes committed. Last week Shas leader Arye Deri resigned his Knesset seat after he was pled guilty to tax evasions.