Border Police units to operate in South Tel Aviv 'to restore personal security'

Dedicated and permanent Border Police units will operate in south Tel Aviv through two branches as part of a plan aimed at curbing crime and strengthening residents’ sense of personal security.
After years of complaints from residents of the city’s southern neighborhoods, which have become an enclave of illegal migrants, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and the Tel Aviv District Police formulated a plan to deploy Border Police forces in the area. The move was coordinated with Police Commissioner Danny Levy and Tel Aviv District Commander Maj. Gen. Haim Sargerof.
Under the plan, a district Border Police unit has been established and divided into two branches, Ayalon and Yarkon, with a total of 224 positions, 156 of which have already been filled by permanent-service fighters.
In addition, a dedicated combat Border Police unit named Barkan has been formed, consisting of 40 fighters, 20 of whom are already operating in south Tel Aviv. The plan also includes the attachment of patrol units to population hubs such as the central bus station, as well as a unit tasked with securing foreign embassies in the city. Most operations will be carried out using all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles.
As part of the move, the Kiryat Shalom neighborhood will be transferred to the jurisdiction of the Sharett police station, which has also received additional manpower. Joint teams comprising police and Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality personnel are already operating, and residents’ representatives are expected to join later as part of the community-oriented approach underpinning the initiative.
“In every place where governance is required, we will use all the tools at our disposal to restore personal security and provide a real response to the residents of south Tel Aviv and to all citizens of Israel,” Ben-Gvir said.