Skies over southern Lebanon turn orange as IDF strikes Hezbollah targets

The IDF announced on Friday evening that it had begun striking Hezbollah terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Saudi-owned Al-Hadath reported that more than 17 separate strikes were carried out. Footage released by the IDF showed multiple explosions across the area.

According to the IDF spokesperson, the strikes targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and engineering equipment used to rehabilitate terror sites in Lebanon. “The infrastructure and equipment were used by the organization’s terrorists in attempts to rebuild in the Mazraat a-Daoudiya area,” the statement said.

The IDF added that the presence of the infrastructure and engineering equipment in the area, and Hezbollah’s use of them to rehabilitate terror infrastructure in Lebanon, constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The military said it would continue to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel and to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its capabilities.

The Lebanese network Al-Mayadeen, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes against the Wadi Gaza area in southern Lebanon. Footage from the village of Msailah, south of the coastal city of Sidon, showed heavy bombardment that turned the skies orange. According to one Lebanese report, a car showroom in the area was struck.