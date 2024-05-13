Iranian lawmaker claims Iran possesses nuclear weapons

In a startling declaration, an Iranian lawmaker has asserted that the Islamic Republic of Iran possesses atomic weapons but has refrained from officially acknowledging it.

The revelation comes amid ongoing international scrutiny over Iran's nuclear program and its compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

2 View gallery The reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran ( Photo: AP / Vahid Salemi )

Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of Iran's parliament, made the assertion in an interview with the Iran-based outlet Rouydad 24, as reported by Fox News.

"In my opinion, we have achieved nuclear weapons, but we do not announce it," Ardestani was quoted as saying. He further elaborated that while possessing nuclear bombs aligns with Iran's policy, the country's official stance remains within the framework of the JCPOA.

Ardestani justified Iran's purported possession of nuclear weapons by arguing that it enhances the country's deterrence capabilities, particularly in the face of perceived threats from the United States and Israel.

He emphasized the need for Iran to maintain parity with its adversaries, citing recent geopolitical developments such as Russia's actions in Ukraine and Israel's military operations in Gaza.

2 View gallery Nuclear facility in Natanz, Iran

"In a climate where Russia has attacked Ukraine and Israel has attacked Gaza, and Iran is a staunch supporter of the Resistance Front, it is natural for the containment system to require that Iran possess nuclear bombs. However, whether Iran declares it is another matter," he stated.

The lawmaker's remarks underscore growing concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions and its commitment to the JCPOA, from which the United States withdrew in 2018 under the administration of former President Donald Trump. Since then, Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the agreement, prompting fears of a potential nuclear arms race in the region.

Tehran's decision to limit the access of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors, including barring experienced personnel, has raised alarm bells within the international community.

While Iranian officials assert that their nuclear program is peaceful and strictly adheres to religious principles, recent reports suggest a significant increase in uranium enrichment activity.

Despite assurances from Iranian authorities, doubts persist regarding the true intentions behind Iran's nuclear program.