IDF says two terrorists killed in West Bank, over a million in cash found in terror suspect car

The IDF said on Tuesday that it killed two armed terrorists in a drone strike near the West Bank city of Jenin.
Forces were conducting anti-terror raids on villages in the area overnight and in the morning hours, and according to Palestinian reports, at least two people were killed.
Forces located explosives produced in the village of Tubas and detonated them while the operation continued.
In a separate incident, Border Police forces found more than one million shekels in cash in a car belonging to a Palestinian resident of Hebron who was wanted on suspicion of funding terrorism.
The man was stopped for a routine check at a checkpoint when the cash was discovered in his car.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: