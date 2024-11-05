IDF says two terrorists killed in West Bank, over a million in cash found in terror suspect car

Border police uncover large sum of money in a routine inspection at a West Bank checkpoint arresting a suspect wanted for funding terror 

Einav Halabi, Elisha Ben Kimon, Meir Turgeman|
The IDF said on Tuesday that it killed two armed terrorists in a drone strike near the West Bank city of Jenin.
Forces were conducting anti-terror raids on villages in the area overnight and in the morning hours, and according to Palestinian reports, at least two people were killed.
2 View gallery
תקיפה אווירית באזור ג'נין
IDF drone strikes terrorists near Jenin
IDF drone strikes terrorists near Jenin

Forces located explosives produced in the village of Tubas and detonated them while the operation continued.
In a separate incident, Border Police forces found more than one million shekels in cash in a car belonging to a Palestinian resident of Hebron who was wanted on suspicion of funding terrorism.
2 View gallery
Over a million shekels found in possession of a man suspected of funding terror
Over a million shekels found in possession of a man suspected of funding terror
(Photo: Police)
The man was stopped for a routine check at a checkpoint when the cash was discovered in his car.
