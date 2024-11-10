Chances of settlement in Lebanon rising as Trump gets involved, officials say

Families of hostages in Gaza set off to Washington overnight, where they are expected to meet with senior officials regarding the promotion of a deal in the near term, before a new U.S. government takes over in January. The families are set to meet with senior White House officials, alongside a series of meetings with Republican senators.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump sent a message to the administration of outgoing President Joe Biden, calling for progress to be made toward a settlement of the violence in the north, and U.S. officials claim, according to one, that "the chances of settlement in Lebanon under (Biden envoy Amos) Hochstein's leadership - and with Trump's encouragement - are increasing." Officials also claim that there is great effort going into arranging a "small hostage deal."

Another report indicates that the Qatari announcement that it would suspend its mediation between Israel and Hamas is intended to "increase the pressure on Hamas." Qatar wants to clear the table before Trump arrives in order to correct the impression that it did not really exert pressure on Hamas, according to sources. In addition, the sources said that "the chance that the Biden administration will impose an arms embargo on Israel in the remaining time is low."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar announced Saturday night that mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas are frozen, but noted that "the reports about their permanent cessation are not accurate."

Earlier, Israel had reservations about news agency reports about the end of the mediation and claimed that "the decision is reversible."

"Qatar will renew its efforts with its partners when there is the necessary seriousness to end the war. In that case, all efforts will be made to end the war and return the hostages." Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A security source said that Israel "received an indication" that Qatar was about to expel the Hamas leadership.

"It seems that the Qataris are terrified of Trump. They understand that he will change the American direction toward them. They understand that they support terrorism. The Qataris are very afraid and want to look like good kids," said the source.

Hamas has denied the claims, and a source close to one of the senior members of the terrorist organization told Ynet that Qatar made the move in response to "massive pressure from the US."

Is the U.S. Jewish community moving away from Netanyahu?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not invited to speak at the annual conference of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) for the first time since taking office. The conference, which is being held Sunday in Washington, is one of the main events of the organized U.S. Jewish community. The move indicates the growing division around Netanyahu is also occurring among Jewish organizations in the U.S.

In addition, several left-wing Jewish organizations announced that they would boycott this year's conference on the grounds that their participation might be interpreted as an expression of support for the current government's policies in Israel. Among the organizations are the American branch of Peace Now, the Habonim Dror North America, J Street and the New Israel Fund. Instead of Netanyahu, Israel will be represented at the conference by President Isaac Herzog.

