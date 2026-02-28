Shrapnel tears through high-rise in north as Iran missile barrages wound several across Israel

Operation Roaring Lion: Since Saturday morning, with the launch of the combined assault on Iran, hundreds of sirens have sounded consecutively in communities across Israel following the launch of an unknown number of missiles toward the country. Some were intercepted, while impacts, shrapnel strikes and injuries, most of them light, were reported in several locations nationwide.

Impact reported near Kafr Manda

A man was lightly wounded by shrapnel that fell into the yard of a home in Umm al-Fahm. In Tirat Carmel, a resident was lightly injured when a missile strike caused heavy damage to a residential building. Firefighters from the Coastal District responded to a fragment that penetrated the 20th floor of an apartment building and came to rest on the 14th floor. Medical teams at the scene reported one person in light condition. Forces were searching the building to rule out anyone trapped.

In another northern community, a person was lightly wounded.

Impact in Tirat Carmel ( צילום: כב"ה, לפי סעיף 27א' לזכויות יוצרים מהרשתות )

Haifa Station Commander Deputy Fire Chief Kobi Mizrahi said, “We identified an impact on the 20th floor of the building, which caused damage affecting down to the 14th floor. Our crews operated at the scene to rule out trapped individuals, prevent fire outbreaks and ensure no damage was caused to the building’s infrastructure.” Eliran, a resident of the building, told ynet, “We experienced a great miracle. It appears to have been a large interceptor fragment that landed here. We heard a huge explosion and by sheer luck there is only one person lightly hurt. The damage is extensive, but the main thing is that forces are here assisting. All residents of the building will be evacuated soon, we were promised.”

5 View gallery Impact in Tirat Carmel ( Photo: Fire and Rescue Services )

5 View gallery The building in Tirat Carmel ( Photo: MDA )

Linoy Ben Harosh, whose 15th-floor apartment was hit by the large fragment, said she had been inside the reinforced room. “We heard the siren, we were eating breakfast and then there was an early warning. We ran to the safe room and our three children went in with us. We have significant damage at home. We understood it entered several floors down from the upper levels. It was a great miracle that we were in the safe room. People must follow the instructions.”

Police sappers were called to handle fragments in central Jerusalem and in Beit Shemesh. No injuries were reported. Remnants were also located near Kafr Manda, again without injuries. In the south, debris and rising smoke were reported, with no casualties. Magen David Adom said that beyond those injured by impacts and fragments, several people were treated after being hurt on their way to protected spaces. All were fully conscious. Others across the country were treated for anxiety.

5 View gallery Impact in Tirat Carmel ( Photo: Fire and Rescue Services )

5 View gallery Impact in northern Israel ( Photo: Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

At 12:05 p.m., the Home Front Command updated that residents could leave protected spaces but must remain nearby. The IDF spokesperson said rescue and recovery forces were operating at several impact sites nationwide. “Avoid gatherings in these areas,” he stressed.

After weeks of mounting tension, the United States and Israel on Saturday morning opened a war against Iran. Reports from Tehran described extensive strikes at multiple sites across the country and in the capital.

5 View gallery Security forces at the impact site in Tirat Carmel ( Photo: Omri Stein )

Targets in the initial waves reportedly included senior regime figures, with damage reported at a compound belonging to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the presidential palace, the Intelligence Ministry and the National Security Council headquarters. Military targets were also struck, including bases, launchers and air defense systems.

The operation was named Roaring Lion.

The assault began about 10 days after President Donald Trump’s declaration of a deadline he had set for Tehran to agree to halt its nuclear program. On Saturday morning he said, “We launched a major operation in Iran. The goal is to eliminate immediate threats.”