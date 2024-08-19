Israeli man indicted for working to incite military coup at behest of Iranian agent

The State Attorney's Office filed an indictment against Eden Dabas, a 30-year-old resident of Ramat Gan, charged with establishing contact with an Iranian foreign agent, with whom he allegedly performed various tasks in exchange for payments made in cryptocurrency. Among the allegations in the indictment filed on Monday, Dabas is accused of producing and distributing posters that advocate for a military coup, as well as facilitating the promotion of a Telegram group aimed at recruiting additional Israeli citizens.

The indictment, submitted by attorney Netanel Bojo of the Central District Attorney's Office, asserts that over the past four months Dabas engaged with an entity associated with Iranian intelligence, which reached out to him via Telegram.

"The agent identified himself as Iranian and proposed that the defendant undertake various tasks in return for significant compensation, some of which the defendant executed despite being aware that the agent was representing a hostile state," according to the indictment. "Throughout their interactions, the agent repeatedly instructed the defendant to ensure the confidentiality of their communications and to act covertly to avoid detection or capture."

2 View gallery Fictitious profiles used by the Iranian agent ( Photo: Shin Bet )

The indictment further details that "at the agent's behest, the defendant printed and displayed posters nationwide encouraging a military coup and also assisted in advancing a Telegram group named 'The People's Army.' This group was intended to establish contact with additional Israeli residents for recruitment purposes, such as taking photographs and delivering packages. On certain occasions, the defendant documented these activities for the agent as 'proof' of execution to secure payment. Additionally, the agent directed the defendant to acquire an operational phone, a dedicated SIM card, a wig, gloves and a hat, and at one point to delete all communications between them."

Messages in the Telegram group The People's Army suggested that "the only way to save the country is through a military coup." Dabas hung dozens of posters with similar messaging - featuring an image of a blood-stained handprint - in Petah Tikva, documented them for the agent, and subsequently removed them. The Telegram group in question also encouraged individuals willing to cooperate to "help your country and earn money along the way" by sending a message. Last week, it was posted in the group that "the General Security Service operates in Bibi's name and labels anyone opposing him as Iranian."

The indictment further alleges that "the defendant maintained prolonged contact with the agent, responding to several requests and even independently offering to assist in the agent's activities –receiving periodic payments and negotiating the compensation for each task. In total, the defendant received $12,000 in cryptocurrencies."

2 View gallery Hebrew correspondence on Telegram ( Photo: Shin Bet )

Dabas faces charges of contact with a foreign agent. The indictment includes an additional charge for possession of various drugs not intended for personal use, including MDMA and cocaine.

Concurrently, the prosecution has filed a request for Dabas' detention until the conclusion of legal proceedings, citing his relationship with an intelligence source from a hostile state.

"In this relationship, he assisted the state in its conflict against Israel," the filing claims, "including by documenting incendiary and divisive posters in the Israeli public space for the agent, and by aiding in the promotion of a dedicated Telegram group used as a platform for recruiting additional agents. The respondent's danger is exacerbated by the fact that his actions were carried out during a war, with all its implications."