Meghan Markle's father investigated over alleged possession of child pornography

Thomas Markle Sr. , the estranged father of Meghan Markle, is reportedly under investigation in the Philippines after his son claimed to have discovered hundreds, possibly thousands, of images depicting child sexual abuse among his father's belongings. The allegations were first reported Thursday by British newspaper The Sun and subsequently covered by People magazine. The reports have not described any criminal charges against the 82-year-old former television lighting director.

Thomas Markle Jr., 60, the Duchess of Sussex's half-brother, said he made the disturbing discovery while examining belongings left at his father's residence in Cebu, Philippines. According to The Sun, the material was allegedly stored in four large cardboard boxes containing old family photographs, documents, electronic devices and other personal possessions. He claimed some files depicted children who appeared to be as young as 10 or 11.

Gallery Thomas Markle Sr. ( Photo: HOT8 )

The younger Markle said the discovery began when he searched through an old cellphone. He subsequently examined additional belongings and reportedly enlisted the assistance of a computer technician to access several hard drives. According to his account, the devices contained a substantial collection of suspected child sexual abuse material. He also claimed that one image appeared to have originated at his father's former residence in Rosarito, Mexico.

Speaking to The Sun, Thomas Jr. described his reaction to the discovery. "When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad," he said. He added that the allegations had destroyed his relationship with his father, whom he had supported and cared for during years of serious health problems, and said he would have no further contact with him unless required to testify.

According to the newspaper, Thomas Jr. first contacted the FBI hotline, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Pennsylvania state police on July 10. He later submitted a sworn statement to investigators in Cebu, where Philippine authorities were reportedly preparing to seize the material for forensic examination.

The Sun reported that investigators from the Philippines' Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking had established a task force involving the Women and Children's Protection Centre. The newspaper also reported that the FBI had acknowledged receiving Thomas Jr.'s affidavit and was considering a separate investigation. People noted that Philippine police had not immediately responded to its request for confirmation.

Thomas and Meghan Markle

Thomas Sr. reportedly returned to the United States earlier this year for medical treatment after experiencing serious health complications. He previously suffered a stroke in 2022 and has required assistance from family members. According to The Sun, he is currently receiving care at a rehabilitation facility in Florida.

The allegations emerge against the backdrop of Meghan's longstanding estrangement from her father, which began before her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Thomas Sr. was expected to walk his daughter down the aisle but ultimately did not attend following a controversy over staged paparazzi photographs and reported health issues. King Charles, then Prince of Wales, accompanied Meghan partway down the aisle instead. Father and daughter have remained estranged since then.