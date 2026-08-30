Ferry carrying more than 260 passengers capsizes off northern Cyprus

Catamaran traveling from Kyrenia to Turkey began taking on water a few kilometers offshore before overturning; rescue crews reached the scene and no casualties were immediately reported

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A ferry carrying more than 260 passengers capsized off the coast of northern Cyprus on Sunday, Turkish media reported.
The catamaran-style ferry was traveling from the port of Kyrenia, also known as Girne, in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus, to the Turkish port of Tasucu in Mersin province.
קפריסין התורכיתקפריסין התורכית
Northern Cyprus
(Photo: Shutterstock)
There are no reports of casualties so far.
The ferry started taking in water a few kilometers (miles) off the coast, the Turkish state-run TRT news channel reported.
Northern Cyprus Transportation Minister Erhan Arikli told TRT that the ship had overturned and that rescue crews were already on the scene.
Several companies run ferries on the busy route between Kyrenia and Tasucu. It is not yet known which company was operating the ferry that capsized.
Video footage from the scene shows people with life-vests floating in the waters around the capsized vessel.
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