8 children killed in Louisiana mass shooting; suspect killed after police chase, reports say

Eight children between the ages of 1 and 14 were killed in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, US media reported Sunday, citing local police.

Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Christopher Bordelon told NBC News that the victims ranged in age from 1 to 14. He said the suspected gunman fled the scene after the shooting, hijacking a vehicle before being shot by police during a pursuit.

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Authorities did not release the suspect’s identity, but Bordelon said some of the children killed “were his descendants.”

Police have described the incident as a domestic violence case. According to earlier statements, a total of 10 people were shot during the attack, which took place at multiple locations inside the home.

Officials said the suspect was fatally shot after officers opened fire on the vehicle during the chase. No officers were reported injured.