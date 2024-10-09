Two stabbed in Hadera, suspect at large; police investigating possible terror attack

The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service reported a stabbing incident in Hadera on Wednesday morning, where two people were injured. One victim is in serious condition, while the other is in moderate condition, with both remaining conscious.
The attacker fled the scene, and the motive for the incident remains unclear. Police are investigating all possibilities, including the suspicion of a terror attack.
Security forces have been on high alert during the holiday season, with tensions heightened by the ongoing war and the recent one-year commemoration of the October 7 massacre.
Authorities had previously warned of an increased risk of attacks around this period, with Simchat Torah, which marks the Hebrew anniversary of Hamas’ attack, being identified as a potential flashpoint.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: