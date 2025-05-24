Shurat HaDin founder: 'We're going after the money behind Hamas and Iran'

In the wake of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, Shurat HaDin – Israel Law Center has intensified its legal battle against terrorism by targeting the financial networks that support it.
Founder Nitsana Darshan-Leitner told ILTV News at the Besheva Jerusalem Conference in New York that the organization has filed lawsuits against entities funding Hamas, including Qatari foundations, cryptocurrency platforms, UNRWA, and even the Red Cross.
“The only way to block this, to prevent this from happening, is to destroy the financial infrastructure,” she said.
Shurat HaDin is also pursuing justice for more than 100 American citizens killed or injured in the October 7 massacre. Leveraging U.S. laws that allow terror victims to sue state sponsors of terrorism, Darshan-Leitner’s team has won judgments against Iran — and is enforcing them by going after the regime’s assets abroad.
One high-profile case involves a $700 million building on Fifth Avenue in New York, partially owned by Iran.
“We put a lien on it… Iran litigated the case all the way to the Supreme Court — and they lost,” she said.
Watch the full interview: