Netanyahu says had 'positive' meeting with Blinken

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, was positive and was conducted in a good spirit. "The prime minister reiterated Israel's commitment to the latest American proposal regarding the release of our hostages, taking into account Israel's security needs, which he insists on firmly," his office said in a statement after the 3-hour-long meeting.

Earlier Blinken met with President Isaac Herzog, stating. "This is a critical moment, probably the best opportunity, perhaps the last, to bring the hostages home, achieve a ceasefire, and secure peace and security," Blinken said ahead of the meeting, his comments coming against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations in Cairo to reach a ceasefire agreement and a deal on the hostages.

Netanyahu meets Blinken ( Video: GPO )

"I am here as part of an intense diplomatic effort, under President Biden's instructions, to push this agreement to its conclusion and ultimately across the finish line. It's time for this to end. It's also time to ensure that no one takes steps that could derail this process. So we are working to ensure there is no escalation, no provocations, no actions that could in any way distance us from finalizing this deal," the secretary said.

"I know this is a difficult moment for Israel. We are very concerned about the possibility of attacks from Iran, Hezbollah, and other sources. As you heard the President say, the United States is taking decisive action by deploying forces here to deter any attack and, if necessary, defend against any attack. It’s time for everyone to say 'yes' and not look for excuses to say 'no.'"

Blinken statement after meeting President Herzog ( Video: Reuters )

An Egyptian source said that talks with the Israeli delegation in Cairo have not achieved any breakthroughs despite lengthy discussions. The talks focused on Israel's presence on the Philadelphi Corridor. "Israel still insists on maintaining control over the Gaza-Egypt border and the route crossing Gaza (Netzarim). The delegation did not propose anything new."

In his meeting with Blinken, President Herzog stated, "Ultimately, people need to understand that it begins with Hamas' refusal to move forward. We still very much hope we can advance in the negotiations conducted by the mediators, and I want to thank the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar for their efforts on this noble mission. There is no greater humanitarian goal and no greater humanitarian reason than bringing our hostages home, who should have returned long ago. We want to see them back home as soon as possible."

Herzog added, "I want to thank the President of the United States, my good friend President Joe Biden, the administration, and the leadership of the United States for supporting Israel in these difficult and complex times. You have created a powerful and impressive coalition of armies, navies, and forces aimed at defending the interests of the coalition of states that wish to move toward peace and a better future in the Middle East, and against the empire of evil that begins and originates in Tehran."

Despite the optimism expressed by some officials after the summit in Doha last weekend, there is pessimism in Israel. Hamas has not outright rejected the framework but stated the new American proposal is unacceptable to them, as it contains all of Netanyahu's preconditions Hamas have been saying no to for a while now.

"The new proposal meets Netanyahu's conditions and aligns with them, mainly postponing the ceasefire indefinitely and the comprehensive withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and his insistence on continuing the occupation of Netzarim, Rafah crossing, and the Philadelphi Corridor," Hamas said in a statement. New conditions were also set over the release of prisoners and Netanyahu has retracted other conditions - and this prevents the completion of the deal."

1 View gallery Netanyahu and Blinken during their meeting ( Photo: David Azagury, U.S. Embassy Jerusalem )

A working-level delegation comprising representatives from Shin Bet, IDF, and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories departed for Cairo on Sunday. An informed source on the negotiations stated the situation is now complex and delicate, requiring two days of patience to see developments. According to him, it is clear that without compromise from Netanyahu - there will be no deal. A senior Israeli official claimed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is keeping his cards close to his chest. "Maybe he's waiting for the development of a regional war with Iran and Hezbollah. Only if he realizes he has no choice, might there be a deal."

"We are negotiating, not giving in. There are things we can be flexible about, and there are things we cannot be flexible about - and we insist on them," Netanyahu said at the start of the cabinet meeting on Sunday.

"We know well how to distinguish between the two. Therefore, alongside the tremendous efforts we are making to bring back our hostages, we stand firm on the principles we have set, which are essential to Israel's security. Hamas, until this moment, adheres to its refusal. It didn’t even send a representative to the talks in Doha. Therefore, the pressure should be directed at Hamas and Sinwar, not at the Israeli government. Strong military pressure and strong diplomatic pressure are the way to achieve the release of our hostages."