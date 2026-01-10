Six Israelis hurt in serious road accident in northern Thailand, one critically injured

Six Israelis were injured on Saturday, including one in critical condition, in a serious road accident in Chiang Mai in northern Thailand. PassportCard said that in addition to the critically injured man, five Israeli travelers suffered limb injuries that were less severe.

According to the report, 10 Israeli passengers were traveling together in the minibus involved in the crash. Medical teams dispatched to the scene, assisted by Magnus Search and Rescue, evacuated the injured to three hospitals in the area based on their condition at the site.

