Six Israelis hurt in serious road accident in northern Thailand, one critically injured

Six Israelis were injured on Saturday, including one in critical condition, in a serious road accident in Chiang Mai in northern Thailand. PassportCard said that in addition to the critically injured man, five Israeli travelers suffered limb injuries that were less severe.
According to the report, 10 Israeli passengers were traveling together in the minibus involved in the crash. Medical teams dispatched to the scene, assisted by Magnus Search and Rescue, evacuated the injured to three hospitals in the area based on their condition at the site.
Last month, an Israeli citizen was killed in a motorcycle accident in Thailand, and his son was seriously injured. About three months ago, Liam Sharot, 25, from Haifa, was killed in a motorcycle crash while traveling on the Thai island of Koh Samui. His partner, a resident of Nesher, was injured in the accident. The two lost control of the motorcycle they were riding, and a passing vehicle ran them over.
About a year ago, reserve soldier Rotem Yaish was also killed in a motorcycle accident on Koh Samui while on a family vacation.
First published: 14:41, 01.10.26