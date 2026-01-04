Friends of Zion Museum marks 10 years with groundbreaking hologram exhibit of Israel’s PMs

As part of its 10th anniversary celebrations, the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem is launching a groundbreaking new hologram exhibit, the first of its kind in Israel, offering visitors a unique interactive encounter with the country’s prime ministers, past and present.

Beginning today, visitors can ask questions and receive responses from lifelike holograms of Israel’s leaders, presented in a simulated press conference format. The exhibit features high-quality holograms of David Ben-Gurion, Golda Meir, Yitzhak Rabin, Shimon Peres, Menachem Begin, Ariel Sharon and Benjamin Netanyahu.

1 View gallery Lifelike holograms of Israel’s leaders ( Photo: Jerusalem Museum )

During the experience, the prime ministers deliver official statements and answer audience questions using their original recorded voices. The interactive installation offers a one-of-a-kind encounter that has not previously been presented in Israel.

Located in Jerusalem’s historic Nahalat Shivah neighborhood, the Friends of Zion Museum has, since its founding, focused on the heritage of the Jewish people and the history of the State of Israel, while placing innovation and advanced technology at the center of its vision. The new exhibit brings those elements together, merging historical legacy with cutting-edge presentation.

The hologram installation continues the museum’s guiding approach of creating interactive, thought-provoking experiences designed to engage visitors of all ages.

Daniel Voiczek, chief executive officer of the Friends of Zion Museum, said the exhibit was created in honor of the museum’s 10th anniversary.

“This new exhibit is truly unique and the first of its kind in Israel,” Voiczek said. “It is suitable for students of all ages, soldiers, families and anyone who feels a deep connection to Israeli values, history and spirit. I invite residents and tourists alike to visit the museum, experience the exhibit and become part of our story.”

The newly launched installation adds another layer to the museum’s immersive journey, which includes seven additional multimedia exhibits highlighting the stories of non-Jewish supporters of Zionism and the establishment of the State of Israel.

Visitors begin with the “Promised Land” exhibit, which uses advanced technology to take them on a visual journey through the Land of Israel based on its biblical borders. The “Founders” exhibit explores the role of Christian visionaries who supported Zionism and helped establish the Christian Zionist movement worldwide.

A mural made up of 36 interconnected touch screens allows visitors to explore the stories of 11 key figures who advanced the Zionist vision. The “Dreamers” exhibit focuses on four prominent supporters, including Professor George Bush Sr., Jean Henri Dunant of Switzerland, William Blackstone of the United States and the Ten Boom family of the Netherlands.

The “Lights in the Darkness” exhibit tells the stories of the Righteous Among the Nations, including Oskar Schindler, Irena Sendler, the Ten Boom family and Raoul Wallenberg, highlighting their efforts to save Jews during the Holocaust.

In the Gallery of the Brave, advanced technology brings historical figures to life as actors recount their roles in supporting the Jewish people and the creation of the State of Israel, alongside archival footage and historical materials.

The museum tour concludes with “The Story of the Promise,” an immersive visual experience tracing belief in the Jewish people’s return to their ancestral homeland from biblical times to the modern era.