Has Netanyahu chosen the next US ambassador? Some are unconvinced

Mike Herzog, Israel's ambassador to Washington, is expected to conclude his tenure by the end of the year. According to sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Likud member Ophir Falk, 56, is the leading candidate to succeed Herzog. Falk currently serves as Netanyahu's political advisor and envoy for hostage negotiations.

Falk, a lawyer with a PhD in international relations specializing in counter-terrorism, was born in Israel and lived in Canada from ages 4 to 18. He has become a close confidant of Netanyahu in recent years, helping him write his autobiography and producing a film, The Trial, which aimed to discredit the bribery charges against Netanyahu. The film was released just days before the elections.

Ophir Falk

Falk has written articles for the Jerusalem Post, supporting Netanyahu's positions, criticizing the Bennett-Lapid government and attacking the prosecution in Netanyahu's trial. He previously lived in the United States for about five years as a research fellow at Georgetown University's Institute for Security Studies and at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya's Institute for Counter-Terrorism.

Upon Netanyahu's return to the Prime Minister’s Office, he appointed Falk as his political advisor and later as his envoy for hostage negotiations. Falk has participated in several negotiation delegations led by Mossad Director David Barnea, acting as Netanyahu's point of contact.

In March, Falk published an article in the Wall Street Journal criticizing the Biden administration's pressure on Israel: "Asking Israel to stop the war now is like telling the Allies to stop halfway to Berlin in World War II," he wrote. "Increasing international pressure to end the war will not weaken Israel's determination to destroy Hamas, free the hostages and ensure Gaza never threatens Israel again."

Ron Dermer, Netanyahu's first choice?

Sources close to Netanyahu believe he is waiting for the U.S. election results before finalizing the ambassador appointment, considering whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will win. Netanyahu is said to prefer appointing someone born and raised in the U.S. to better relate to Americans.

Political insiders suggest Netanyahu would like Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to return as ambassador to Washington. However, sources indicate Dermer is not interested in returning. Some argue that if Netanyahu pressures him, Dermer might accept, especially with the normalization deal with Saudi Arabia on the horizon. If Dermer declines, Falk remains the leading candidate for what is arguably Israel's most important diplomatic post. Falk declined to comment, and Netanyahu's office denied the details.