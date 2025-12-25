Qatar Gate exposes cracks inside Netanyahu’s inner circle, expert says

Former Netanyahu adviser Aviv Bushinsky says the so-called Qatargate affair is unlikely to derail Benjamin Netanyahu politically, but it does raise troubling questions about governance inside the Prime Minister’s Office.
Speaking to ILTV, Bushinsky described confusion over staff loyalty, security clearances, and opaque hiring practices that, he said, paint a “very gray” picture of Netanyahu’s inner circle.
He also pointed to the sudden disappearance of key minister Ron Dermer and reports of advisers under investigation maintaining access to Israeli officials abroad. While Bushinsky doubts the scandal alone will bring down the government, he warned it reflects a broader deterioration as political pressure mounts.
Watch the full interview: