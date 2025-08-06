670 days into war ICRC urges Hamas to allow food, medicine for hostages

Israeli officials said on Wednesday that they were noticing a "significant change" in the attitude of the International Red Cross and the beginning of a dialogue between the organization and Hamas about the need to provide hostages held by the terror group with food and medicine.
This came after the hostages had been held captive for 670 days and after horrific images of two of the hostages were seen on video released by the terrorists in the past days.
Israel and the families of the hostages have condemned the Red Cross for failing to secure visits to the hostages or to provide them with medical care.
The officials said the shift in the Red Cross conduct was the result of conversations had by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Issac Herzog, with senior members of the organization after the video clips appeared and at the request of the family of Eviatar David who was seen in dire condition and digging his own grave in a tunnel in Gaza while a visibly well-fed captor handed him his meager meal.
Israel was informed that the ICRC was attempting to convince Hamas to provide aid to the hostages. The terrorists said in a statement that they would agree to providing food and medicine to the captives, if Israel opened border passages for humanitarian aid. Over the past two weeks, Israel changed its previous position and allowed large amounts of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Some 30,000 tons were delivered last week in trucks and airdrops.
ICRC condemned the videos of the hostages, in a deviation from their policy to remain neutral. "The Red Cross is shocked by the horrifying videos that were published. They are harsh evidence of the life-threatening situation in which the hostages are being held. They should be given humane treatment and proper conditions. They urgently need the medical care they require," a statement read.
"ICRC teams are also prepared to scale up the delivery of life-saving aid safely to civilians in desperate need across the Gaza Strip. A rapid and unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance must be allowed and facilitated. With acute food shortages worsening by the day, civilians in Gaza must have immediate and sustained access to food, along with safe water, medical and hygiene supplies, and other essentials needed to survive and live in dignity. The ICRC also stands ready to visit Palestinian detainees in Israeli places of detention."