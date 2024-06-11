Security forces uncover explosives lab with 80+ devices ready for use

The IDF said on Tuesday that its forces uncovered and destroyed an explosive production lab in a West Bank raid. The troops found over 80 devices and additional barrels filled with explosives material in the lab located in the Jordan valley. They also confiscated other weapons that were kept in a car driven by a suspect in the area of the lab.
In their 18-hour-long operation, the forces encountered armed terrorists' fire and said at least one of them was killed and others likely wounded. Two other armed terrorists were killed in a drone attack after they were observed endangering the troops.
Some eight terror suspects were arrested, and their weapons confiscated, the IDF said adding none of their force suffered injuries.