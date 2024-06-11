Security forces uncover explosives lab with 80+ devices ready for use

In the 18-hour-long West Bank raid the troops encounter terrorists' fire and claim at least one terrorist was killed and others wounded 

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF raids
explosive charge
West Bank
terrorist

IDF West Bank raid finds explosives lab
(IDF)

The IDF said on Tuesday that its forces uncovered and destroyed an explosive production lab in a West Bank raid. The troops found over 80 devices and additional barrels filled with explosives material in the lab located in the Jordan valley. They also confiscated other weapons that were kept in a car driven by a suspect in the area of the lab.
2 View gallery
פעילות צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב ביהודה ושומרוןפעילות צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב ביהודה ושומרון
Troops on a West Bank raid uncover explosive production lab
(Photo: IDF)
In their 18-hour-long operation, the forces encountered armed terrorists' fire and said at least one of them was killed and others likely wounded. Two other armed terrorists were killed in a drone attack after they were observed endangering the troops.
2 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה"ל ושב"כ במרחב פרעהפעילות כוחות צה"ל ושב"כ במרחב פרעה
IDF troops on West Bank raid uncovering explosives production lab
(Photo: IDF)
Some eight terror suspects were arrested, and their weapons confiscated, the IDF said adding none of their force suffered injuries.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""