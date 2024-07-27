Israeli goes missing in Russia, located by authorities

Russian media outlets reported on Saturday that an Israeli teenager who flew to Moscow had gone missing and was later found and delivered to the Israeli consulate's care. Sources familiar with the details said no criminal suspicions are being investigated as part of the incident.
According to reports, the teenager first flew to another country and then to Moscow. It was added his family feared he was lured to the country and that he had searched how a minor could leave Israel online before disappearing. The report further said that when his family called his mobile phone, an older man and woman answered one of the calls.
The report of the unusual case comes against the backdrop of tensions in Israel-Russia relations in recent years that have significantly increased following the military alliance between Moscow and Tehran.
Iran is now aiding Russia with numerous strike-drone deliveries for its war in Ukraine, and Israel is concerned about what the Russians might give to the Iranians in return. Recent reports said Israel is considering transferring Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine via the United States amid the growing tensions.