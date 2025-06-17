Why the Iron Dome can't stop Iran's ballistic missiles

The Iron Dome is not responsible for intercepting the ballistic missiles that Iran is launching at Israel, explained Travis Hawley, a national security analyst and former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer.

