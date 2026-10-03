Large waste fire threatens northern Israel forests

A large fire broke out at a waste disposal site in Isfiya in northern Israel’s Carmel region, prompting authorities to deploy more than 20 firefighting crews as flames and thick black smoke threatened nearby forests and residential areas.

Numerous calls were received by the Fire and Rescue Service’s 102 emergency hotline reporting flames and thick black smoke visible from a considerable distance.

Large fire breaks out near Isfiya

A command center was established under the direction of the commander of the Haifa fire station as more than 20 firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters were working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to Carmel National Park and nearby neighborhoods. The Fire and Rescue Service urged the public to stay away from the area and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles and firefighting operations.

The Carmel region, overlooking the Mediterranean near Haifa, includes extensive forests and nature reserves as well as several communities, including Isfiya, a predominantly Druze town.

Large fire breaks out near Isfiya ( Photo: Fire and Rescue Services )

Citizens for Clean Air, an environmental advocacy group, said the blaze highlighted the public health risks posed by waste fires.