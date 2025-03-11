Houthis threaten to renew hostilities 'immediately' after Gaza deadline passes

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said Tuesday that their deadline for allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza had expired and warned they could resume attacks on ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi said the group was “standing by its commitment” to enforce the ultimatum and that its forces were “prepared for action.” He warned that “military measures will begin immediately” if aid deliveries to Gaza are not resumed.

The deadline, first announced last week, gave four days for humanitarian shipments to reach Gaza. On Monday, senior Houthi official Nasser al-Din Amer reiterated that any renewed attacks would be focused on maritime operations. “The leader sent a message to mediators and the enemy before the deadline expired, limiting the threat to naval actions,” he said. “If the Americans decide to support the Israeli enemy, they know what could happen.”

The pro-Houthi Yemeni news channel Al-Masirah posted a message in Hebrew on Telegram on Monday warning that “the promise is approaching.” The message referred to the deadline for humanitarian aid and included a graphic showing that only one day remained.

Possible Hamas involvement

Hamas may have requested the Houthis resume attacks as a way to pressure Israel into maintaining a cease-fire, according to Israeli assessments. Last month, senior Houthi officials issued a similar threat, warning that if cease-fires in Gaza or Lebanon collapsed, missile attacks from Yemen would resume.

Since the start of the war, Hamas has sought to coordinate multiple fronts against Israel. Israel is preparing for the possibility that the Houthis will act on their latest threat, either by attempting to enforce a naval blockade or by resuming missile strikes.

Israeli officials say there is close coordination with U.S. Central Command in anticipation of such developments. They expect a stronger U.S. response against the Houthis than in recent months. Former U.S. President Donald Trump designated the Houthis a terrorist organization and imposed sanctions on their leaders within his first month in office.

Israel has carried out five airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen during the war. The last strike took place on Jan. 10, just days before the transition of power in Washington. Despite suffering losses to key assets, the Houthis have warned they are preparing for a new round of attacks.