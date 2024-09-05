Shots fired near Israel's consulate in Munich

A gunman opened fire Thursday morning outside the Israeli consulate in Munich, Germany, on the 52nd anniversary of the murder of 11 members of Israel's delegation to the Munich Olympics in 1972 carried out by eight members of the Palestinian terror organization Black September. According to reports, the suspect in the shooting was killed. In a document published by a local journalist, the unusual sequence of shots was heard.
Shortly before 10 a.m., the police said: "In the Karolinenplatz area, police officers fired shots at a suspicious person; the person was hit." There are currently no other suspects.
The consulate was closed for a commemoration ceremony for the massacre of the Munich athletes, and no one from the consulate staff was injured in the incident, according to the Foreign Ministry.
Police reportedly launched a major operation following the gunshots, and called on people to avoid the area, Bild reported. Shortly before 10 a.m. local time, police announced that it had fired on a suspicious person and that "the person was hit," according to Bild.